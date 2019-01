New Waverly Fire Department, Huntsville Fire Department and Riverside FD rescued a man near the Trinity River Saturday morning.Authorities responded to reports of a rescue around 9 a.m. at FM 3478 near Nelson Creek.Three men reportedly disregarded a barricaded and got stuck in a body of water.No injuries were reported, but investigators say the driver of the vehicle has been arrested and will face charges for disregarding a barricade