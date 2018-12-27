Man arrested in December shooting death of woman at Texas City Fairfield Inn

Authorities arrested Mark Anthony Tober for the December shooting death of Teresa Lynn Custer, 37, an employee at the Fairfield Inn on 10700 Emmett F Lowery.
The shooting happened around 6:45 a.m. on Dec. 22. Officers initially responded to the hotel for a robbery.
Upon arrival, authorities found Custer. She was transported to the hospital by Life Flight, where she died a day later.
Tober fled the scene in white pickup truck.
He was eventually captured months later on Cullen Street.
Eyewitness News spoke to her former neighbors, and friend, Tracie Albritton, who described Custer as full of life.
"She was just a go-getter," Albritton recalled. "She did things. She made it happen. They were positive. It was kind of like she had the sunshine on her shoulders."
Albritton said Custer worked as a manager at the Fairfield Inn. The company sent Eyewitness News a statement.
"The safety of our employees and guests is our first priority. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Teresa's family and our associates. We are providing assistance to her team members and family as all of us are coping with this senseless tragedy. We are also cooperating with authorities with any assistance and information they need. Any questions should be directed to the Texas City Police Department."
Albritton said Custer had three children. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with expenses.
"They're beautiful boys," Albritton said. "She did so well with them. They're so well mannered. They're good boys. They have big hearts like their mom."
Tober is in jail and being held without bond in Texas City.