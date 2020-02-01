Man arrested in connection with shooting death of gas station clerk

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man has been arrested in connection with the death of a woman killed while working at a gas station in northwest Harris County.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez sent a tweet Friday night saying 20-year-old Marcus Kenneth Cox-Davis was arrested during a traffic stop.



Gonzalez said on March 8, 2019, two men went inside the Shell gas station on Perry Road near FM-1960 where they robbed and killed Donna Pena.

"At the time of the murder, it was believed that the suspects could be part of a robbery crew," said Gonzalez in a tweet.

Harris County homicide investigators released surveillance video of the killers last year.

READ MORE: Family and friends of murdered clerk ask for public's help in finding killers

They believed they're part of a dangerous crew tied to multiple violent crimes.

"There is no higher crime than murder and it's rewarding for all when we can help bring some relief to a grieving family."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonwoman shotarrestmurderattempted robberywoman killedgas stationperson killed
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mother of all traffic jams coming this weekend to West Loop at 59
Rumors spread over coronavirus being in Houston's Chinatown
Bike accident leaves well-known surgeon a quadriplegic
NFL player calls on Alvin ISD student to help spread his cause
Woman hit helping stranded driver taken off life support
3-year-old's uncle accused of causing boy's traumatic bruises
Bodies of 2 missing boaters found after deadly crash
Show More
Houston explosion: Electrical spark may have triggered blast
Sunny weekend, major temp swing next week
Teen who was told his dreadlocks violated dress code invited to Oscars
ABC13 Evening News for January 31, 2020
Man in gas mask panics passengers on flight to Houston
More TOP STORIES News