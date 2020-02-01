Man arrested in connection with shooting death of gas station clerk

Full name is Marcus Kenneth Cox-Davis. At the time of the murder, it was believed that the suspects could be part of a robbery crew. On 11-6-19 our partners @houstonpolice arrested Marcus & another for an Aggravated Robbery in the 3300 blk of Tanglewilde. On 12/20 he was https://t.co/qSWe7K1Hzt — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) February 1, 2020

Crain was the lead investigator. There is no higher crime than murder and it’s rewarding for all, when we can help bring some relief to a grieving family. Rest In Peace Donna Pena. #HouNews — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) February 1, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man has been arrested in connection with the death of a woman killed while working at a gas station in northwest Harris County.Sheriff Ed Gonzalez sent a tweet Friday night saying 20-year-old Marcus Kenneth Cox-Davis was arrested during a traffic stop.Gonzalez said on March 8, 2019, two men went inside the Shell gas station on Perry Road near FM-1960 where they robbed and killed Donna Pena."At the time of the murder, it was believed that the suspects could be part of a robbery crew," said Gonzalez in a tweet.Harris County homicide investigators released surveillance video of the killers last year.They believed they're part of a dangerous crew tied to multiple violent crimes."There is no higher crime than murder and it's rewarding for all when we can help bring some relief to a grieving family."