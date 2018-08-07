A man is in custody after a chase became the scene of bumper cars in Pasadena.It all began around 5:30 p.m. Monday at the Teachers Federal Credit Union Bank on Fairmont Parkway.Authorities say a man was attempting to use credit cards at the drive-thru ATM when an off-duty officer pulled up behind him.The suspect took off and threw the credit cards out of his window.During his attempted chase, the man hit a number of cars including one of a family with four kids.Fortunately, no one was hurt during the incident and the suspect was arrested.