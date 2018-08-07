Man leads police on chase turned bumper cars and crashes into family vehicle

A man was arrested after his chase turned into a scene of bumper cars.

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) --
A man is in custody after a chase became the scene of bumper cars in Pasadena.

It all began around 5:30 p.m. Monday at the Teachers Federal Credit Union Bank on Fairmont Parkway.

Authorities say a man was attempting to use credit cards at the drive-thru ATM when an off-duty officer pulled up behind him.

The suspect took off and threw the credit cards out of his window.

During his attempted chase, the man hit a number of cars including one of a family with four kids.

Fortunately, no one was hurt during the incident and the suspect was arrested.
