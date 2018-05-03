STREET RACING

Man arrested for street racing on highway, Precinct 4 deputies say

EMBED </>More Videos

Man arrested for street racing on highway, Precinct 4 deputies say (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A man was arrested for street racing on a highway, according to Precinct 4 deputies.

Authorities say Johnathon Warford, 21, was taken into custody after a deputy observed two vehicles racing.

The deputy said they saw the two vehicles stopped at a red light, revving their engines in the 13700 block of T.C. Jester Boulevard.

When the light turned green, both vehicles allegedly sped off at a high rate of speed, racing each other.

The deputy said the suspects were traveling 90 mph in a 35 mph speed limit zone.

The deputy was able to stop one of the vehicles, and identified Warford.

Warford was booked into Harris County jail with a $500 bond. He has since been released.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
speedingstreet racingHarris CountyHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
STREET RACING
Driver arrested after spinning donuts on bridge
Suspect who stole appliances dead after leading authorities on chase
Street racing crash leads police to suspect in newlywed's murder
Young brothers killed in high-speed street racing crash
More street racing
Top Stories
Houston ABC13 weather icon Ed Brandon has died
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Girl burned on half of her body after trying 'fire challenge'
Show More
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
More News