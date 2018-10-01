Man arrested for DWI after car plows into group of Boy Scouts

EMBED </>More Videos

Naveen Dhaliwal reports on the tragic accident from Shirley.

Eyewitness News
MANORVILLE, Long Island --
A man arrested for DWI is due in court Monday after his car plowed into a group of Boy Scouts on Long Island.

Just before 2 p.m. Sunday, police say a car hit the boys while they were walking on the side of David Terry Road in Manorville.

The scouts from Troop 161 were headed for a hike and were with adults when the crash happened. In all, five boys ranging in age from 12 to 16 were hospitalized.

Rescue workers were forced to administer CPR to one of the victims. Another was airlifted to the trauma center at Stony Brook University Hospital where he is in critical condition.

The other victims were taken to Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead.

Police arrested 59-year-old Thomas Murphy of Holbrook and charged him for driving while intoxicated.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have witnessed this incident to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6555 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
accidentboy scoutsu.s. & worlddwiNew York
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Man arrested for DWI after car plows into group of Boy Scouts on Long Island
Top Stories
Houston officer charged with DWI and evading arrest
HPD: Teen gang members arrested after chase in stolen SUV
Man arrested in standoff allegedly told SWAT he had a bomb
Mother charged after 1-year-old daughter dies in hot car
Relatives want justice for teen found dead in Missouri City
HPD officer opens fire at man holding fake gun
Houston Texans get 1st win of season in OT vs. Colts
Signs supporting Sen. Ted Cruz vandalized in west Houston
Show More
Beto O'Rourke praises Kavanaugh accuser after testimony
Celebrate the Texans victory with these freebies
Drake honors Missouri City teen allegedly killed by boyfriend
Water park closed after surfer dies from 'brain eating amoeba'
Dogs get depressed when owners overuse smartphones
More News