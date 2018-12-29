#Breaking #hounews Jarrod Parker is in custody. Thank you for all the tips! pic.twitter.com/cvfWSGBKLT — Harris Co. FMO (@hcfmo) December 29, 2018

Authorities have arrested the man accused of intentionally setting a Dollar General store on fire Friday morning.Jarrod Parker, 28, was reportedly caught on surveillance video pouring lighter fluid and igniting several items on fire inside the Dollar General and leaving the property after the fire started.The fire was reported around 11 a.m. at the store located at 10036 Veterans Memorial Dr.tweeted, "Jarrod Parker is in custody. Thank you for all the tips!"