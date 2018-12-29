Suspect arrested for allegedly setting Dollar General store on fire

DO YOU KNOW THIS MAN? Officials say he poured lighter fluid inside a Dollar General store on the northwest side and set it ablaze.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Authorities have arrested the man accused of intentionally setting a Dollar General store on fire Friday morning.

Jarrod Parker, 28, was reportedly caught on surveillance video pouring lighter fluid and igniting several items on fire inside the Dollar General and leaving the property after the fire started.

The fire was reported around 11 a.m. at the store located at 10036 Veterans Memorial Dr.

Harris County Fire Department tweeted, "Jarrod Parker is in custody. Thank you for all the tips!"
