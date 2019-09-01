Man arrested at Six Flags after he was denied job; police found weapons in car

By Eyewitness News
JACKSON TOWNSHIP, New Jersey -- Police arrested a man at Six Flags Great Adventure after they say an arsenal of weapons was found in his car.

Investigators say Jonathan Fruchter began to harass employees on Thursday after he got turned down from a job.

When police searched his car they found a loaded gun, a machete, a tomahawk and knives.

They also confiscated an AR-15 rifle and a handgun from his home.

Fruchter faces weapons-related charges. Police say more charges are pending.

