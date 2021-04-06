arrest

Tourist arrested after refusing temperature check at Disney Springs

EMBED <>More Videos

Tourist arrested after refusing temperature check at Disney Springs

ORLANDO, Florida (KTRK) -- A tourist was arrested at Disney Springs after refusing a temperature check, according to deputies.

Back in February, the 47-year-old man from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was in line to enter the shopping and entertainment district at Disney World when he said he had paid enough money for his vacation and didn't need a temperature check.

The video above shows deputies handcuffing the man and escorting him out after asking him multiple times to leave the premises after trying to trespass without a temperature check.

"They can't ask me to leave when I paid $15,000," the man said.

The attraction requires all guests to wear a face covering and submit temperature checks before entering.

WATCH: Inside Disney World as parks get ready to reopen during pandemic

EMBED More News Videos

"Good Morning America's" exclusive behind-the-scenes look inside Disney World as it prepares to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic.



The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC13.

SEE RELATED: Disney CEO says Disneyland set to reopen April 30
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
floridahealthsafetyarrestdisneycoronavirusdisney worldcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ARREST
Mom in custody after baby found dead in bag, police say
Boy vomited, hallucinated for days before dying, report says
Axe-wielding man leads police on chase in stolen fire vehicle
Dad says mom accused of overdosing son was 'thirsty for money'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Abbott bans vaccine passport requirement in Texas
Police official: Chauvin was trained to defuse situations | LIVE
Lt. Gov. Patrick argues case for voting bills in Texas
Grandmother of pregnant murder victim: 'The city failed her'
Here's when we could get some rain this week
'Chernobyl,' 'Harry Potter' actor dies at 54 after brain tumor battle
Buzbee to reveal 'significant developments' in Watson case
Show More
6 family members killed in Texas murder-suicide pact, police say
Navy medic shoots 2, is shot and killed on base: Authorities
Google Maps launches AR feature for indoor navigation
Capitol officer remembered for humor, paying ultimate price
Putin signs law allowing him 2 more terms as Russia's leader
More TOP STORIES News