Tourist arrested after refusing temperature check at Disney Springs

EMBED >More News Videos "Good Morning America's" exclusive behind-the-scenes look inside Disney World as it prepares to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic.

ORLANDO, Florida (KTRK) -- A tourist was arrested at Disney Springs after refusing a temperature check, according to deputies.Back in February, the 47-year-old man from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was in line to enter the shopping and entertainment district at Disney World when he said he had paid enough money for his vacation and didn't need a temperature check.The video above shows deputies handcuffing the man and escorting him out after asking him multiple times to leave the premises after trying to trespass without a temperature check."They can't ask me to leave when I paid $15,000," the man said.The attraction requires all guests to wear a face covering and submit temperature checks before entering.The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC13.