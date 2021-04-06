Tourist arrested after refusing temperature check at Disney Springs

Back in February, the 47-year-old man from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was in line to enter the shopping and entertainment district at Disney World when he said he had paid enough money for his vacation and didn't need a temperature check.
The video above shows deputies handcuffing the man and escorting him out after asking him multiple times to leave the premises after trying to trespass without a temperature check.
"They can't ask me to leave when I paid $15,000," the man said.
The attraction requires all guests to wear a face covering and submit temperature checks before entering.
