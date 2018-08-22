Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees in NW Harris County

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A man has been taken into custody after reportedly threatening employees at a Burger King in northwest Harris County.

Authorities say the man entered the fast food restaurant on FM 1960 at Veterans Memorial and threatened to rob the place. An unknown number of people were inside the business at the time.

SWAT officers came in with police dogs and the man reportedly said he didn't want to be shot or bitten, so he surrendered.

Officials say the man did not have a weapon. It's not known what charges he may face.
