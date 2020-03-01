Teen leads investigators to alleged rapist who paid for sex in the park

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County Constables arrested a 30-year-old man who reportedly gave a teenage girl money in exchange for sex.

Precinct One's Human Trafficking investigators were interviewing the 13-year-old on Friday after she told them Nathaniel Charles paid her to meet up with him and have sex at a park in the 500 block of Greens Road.



During the interview, the teen ironically received a message on social media from the alleged rapist, where he asked her to have sex with him again in the same location, under the same conditions.

The teen, alongside investigators, led Charles to the park where he was then arrested.

Charles will face felony charges of online solicitation of a minor and sexual aggravated assault of a child.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonrapeattempted rapeinternet sex crimesattempted sex assaultchild sex assault
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CERAWeek 2020 conference in Houston cancelled
Iconic Houston graffiti changed to 'Wash Ur Hands'
1 dead in officer-involved shooting in east Harris Co.
Good news! No cases of COVID-19 coronavirus in Houston
Police investigate 2 crimes near each other around same time
A little dog distracts robbers, saving girl's life
Simone Biles blasts USA gymnastics over settlement proposal
Show More
Coronavirus forces changes to Catholic mass
1 dead after shooting at nightclub in east Houston
World's Championship Barbecue winner announced at RodeoHouston
Deputies grant 10-year-old's wish to become a crime-fighting robot
Gloomy Sunday with slight chance of showers, Strong storms possible next week
More TOP STORIES News