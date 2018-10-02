Man arrested after stealing car from woman he met online

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1541946" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Learn how to learn more about potential dates.

An adventure in online dating ended in a nightmare for one Texas woman.Liberty County Sheriff's Office investigators arrested 49-year-old Matthew Albert Carpenter after he allegedly used an online dating service to help him find his victim.The woman told deputies that she met Carpenter online and dated him for about a month before she invited him to her house.Deputies told Eyewitness News that Carpenter stole the woman's new car, cash, cellphone and wallet when she wasn't looking.The victim's daughter then decided to take matters into her own hands by creating an online profile to start chatting with Carpenter.She arranged to meet Carpenter at a motel, but when he arrived, law enforcement greeted and arrested him.Carpenter is being held in the Liberty County Jail for felony of an unauthorized use of a vehicle.