Man arrested after making threats to children outside Crosby McDonald's

CROSBY, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities arrested a man after he allegedly walked around a McDonald's and made threats to parents and their children.Witnesses told police that the man had a gun in his waistband and was walking around making threats on a street near downtown Crosby.Another witness helped police track down the man using social media. The man was arrested outside a McDonald's on Main Street."We put together a group of officers over there, and sure enough we found him," Crosby police said.The man will likely be given a mental health evaluation, according to authorities.