Husband arrested after investigation into woman's alleged rape in Afton Oaks

EMBED </>More Videos

New video shows a man being arrested more than a week after an alleged rape in Afton Oaks. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston police say there has been an arrest following an investigation into an alleged rape in the affluent Afton Oaks neighborhood.

A man is behind bars just over a week after he called 911 to report his wife was raped during a break-in on Shetland Lane.

The Houston Police Department told Eyewitness News on Thursday that the man was charged as a result of their investigation, but detectives are still working the case.

The husband initially told investigators last week that he discovered his wife beaten and covered in blood at their residence. Officers said she told them two men raped her.

We are working to get more information about the man's charges and will bring you any new developments.

Police: Woman raped by 2 men in Afton Oaks neighborhood in Houston
EMBED More News Videos

HPD is investigating a reported rape in the city's affluent Afton Oaks neighborhood.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
rapebreak-inarrestinvestigationHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Show More
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
More News