An overnight SWAT standoff ended with a man taken into custody in Atascocita.Deputies arrested a 20-year-old man who was barricaded in his mother's home overnight.Around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, deputies say the man threatened "suicide by cop" if anyone called 911.He left the home, but then came back at 12:30 a.m., kicking in the back door and taking his 5-year-old sister hostage.The little girl eventually got out of the house safely. The rest of the family is also safe.Deputies say the 20-year-old is from Detroit. He's been visiting for about a month.He will be charged with assault and family violence.