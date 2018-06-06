Man arrested after holding 5-year-old sister hostage in overnight SWAT standoff

Deputies arrested a 20-year-old man who took his 5-year-old sister hostage during a SWAT standoff in Atascocita. (KTRK)

ATASCOCITA, Texas (KTRK) --
An overnight SWAT standoff ended with a man taken into custody in Atascocita.

Deputies arrested a 20-year-old man who was barricaded in his mother's home overnight.

Around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, deputies say the man threatened "suicide by cop" if anyone called 911.

He left the home, but then came back at 12:30 a.m., kicking in the back door and taking his 5-year-old sister hostage.

The little girl eventually got out of the house safely. The rest of the family is also safe.

Deputies say the 20-year-old is from Detroit. He's been visiting for about a month.

He will be charged with assault and family violence.
