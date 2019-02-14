Man arrested after fleeing traffic stop, dragging trooper

Authorities say a man has been charged after he drove away during a traffic stop, dragging a trooper several feet.Russell Patrick Richards, 35, was arrested for aggravated assault of a public servant and evading arrest.DPS troopers say they stopped Richards on IH-45 southbound Wednesday night. According to authorities, Richards drove away, dragging a trooper.The trooper was transported to Conroe Regional Medical where he was treated for minor injuries, and later released.Authorities searched for Richards for hours before he was apprehended in a wooded area near Tuscany Woods Dr.