Man arrested after firing shots outside Lyndon B. Johnson Hospital in NE Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A shooter was taken into custody after opening fire outside Lyndon B. Johnson Hospital Monday morning in northeast Houston, according to police.Around 2:50 a.m., authorities say the gunman pulled into the parking lot, grabbed a gun and started shooting into the air.Deputies working security at the hospital ordered the man to show his hands. He complied, and authorities arrested him.By the time other officers arrived, he no longer had the gun.Police couldn't say whether or not the man was mentally stable, whether or not he was on drugs or what charges he may face.No one was hurt.