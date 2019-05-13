Man arrested after firing shots outside Lyndon B. Johnson Hospital in NE Houston, police say

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A shooter was taken into custody after opening fire outside Lyndon B. Johnson Hospital Monday morning in northeast Houston, according to police.

Around 2:50 a.m., authorities say the gunman pulled into the parking lot, grabbed a gun and started shooting into the air.

Deputies working security at the hospital ordered the man to show his hands. He complied, and authorities arrested him.

By the time other officers arrived, he no longer had the gun.

Police couldn't say whether or not the man was mentally stable, whether or not he was on drugs or what charges he may face.

No one was hurt.

Follow Courtney Fischer on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonhospitalshooting
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News