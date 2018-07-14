One person has been arrested following a deadly crash at the West Loop and U.S. 290.The incident happened before 3 a.m. Saturday, when the driver of a car hit a retaining wall and then a truck, police say.At the impact, the truck flipped twice, throwing the driver out of the vehicle.The driver of the truck was pronounced dead.Police say the driver of the car that caused the crash then jumped off the overpass and ran from the scene.The man was arrested a few minutes later at a nearby gas station and will be tested for drugs and alcohol.According to police, the suspect will likely be charged with failure to stop and render aid.The crash remains under investigation.