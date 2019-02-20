Man arrested after abducting Lyft driver for hours in Katy

A man is in jail after deputies say he abducted a Lyft driver for hours, stealing her cash and other belongings.On Tuesday, the Harris County Sheriff's Office arrested 19-year-old Deveriq Yell.Yell is charged with aggravated kidnapping.Deputies say Yell was picked up by a Lyft driver in the Katy area and demanded her to drive him to a rural part of Brookshire.Once in Brookshire, the Lyft driver told deputies that Yell reached over the seat, grabbed her, forced her into the passenger seat and then took control of the vehicle.Deputies say Yell went to a gas station and used the woman's debit card to steal $100. Then, he told the victim to tell her husband to meet her at the Katy Mills Mall.Instead of going to the mall, deputies say Yell took the victim to her house and stole her television and cell phone.Yell then took off in the woman's vehicle while she called 911. Deputies said the entire abduction lasted more than three hours.Days later, deputies spotted the woman's vehicle in Fort Bend County. The car was reportedly sold for $3,500.The victim later received her car, which still had her television and cell phone inside.Deputies say Yell was caught on camera using the victim's debit card at the gas station and a Walmart.Yell's bond was set at $100,000. His next court appearance is scheduled for April.