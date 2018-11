A man was shot at a gas station on Lockwood and Crane in northeast Houston. He then drove away, where officers found him wounded along the East Freeway.Police say two men got into an altercation inside the gas station around 2:30 a.m. The fight moved outside where it escalated.One man had a machete and the other man had a gun. Police say he shot the man with the machete and took off.The injured man is expected to survive.