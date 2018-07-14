Man armed with gun at pool party shot by deputy in northeast Harris County

EMBED </>More Videos

Man injured in deputy-involved shooting in northeast Harris County. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
An investigation is underway after a man was injured in a deputy-involved shooting Saturday night in northeast Harris County.

According to investigators, deputies were initially called to the home in the 13600 block of Reeveston Road for a disturbance between a boyfriend and girlfriend.

When deputies arrived, they found the man armed with an AK-47.

The man was ordered to drop the gun, but instead, he pointed the weapon at a deputy, officials said. That deputy shot the suspect.

Investigators believe the man came to the party to confront a woman.

The deputy is OK, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the male suspect was taken to a local hospital. His condition is currently unknown.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
deputy-involved shootingshootingHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
La Porte High School student arrested after allegedly bringing gun to school
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Houston police officer arrested twice in 3 weeks
New Whole Foods 365 unveiling in Houston
Rescuers from Hurricane Harvey form bond in year since storm
Father could face charges after forgetting daughter in car
Millions of followers travel to Mecca for holy day
Show More
Texas City ISD tracking students and staff with new ID badges
What to expect as of I-69 widening continues in Ft. Bend County
The Woodlands studies cost of law enforcement for a future city department
Texans cheerleader coach resigns in face of lawsuits
Magnitude 7.3 earthquake rocks Venezuela's coast
More News