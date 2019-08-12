Man dies after he and woman who had been shot drive to gas station for help in SW Houston

DEADLY SHOOTING: One person is dead after a shooting at a SW Houston has station. Details coming up on @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/NZ8ceXyeOm — Charly Edsitty (@CharlyABC13) August 12, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police say a man and a woman who had both been shot pulled up to a southwest Houston gas station for help Monday morning.This happened at 7100 W. Fuqua and Blue Ridge.The man was the driver and the woman was his passenger.According to HPD Sgt. Mark Holbrook, the woman got out of the vehicle and asked the gas station clerk for help, saying that she had been shot. The man, who had multiple gunshot wounds, was alive when they arrived.He later died.The woman, who was shot at least once in the arm, is in surgery. She's at Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital, where police plan to talk to her to get more information.Authorities say there is surveillance video showing the pair pulling up to the gas station.It's not clear at this time what the relationship is between the man and the woman or what led to the shooting.Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers.