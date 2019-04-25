HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are searching for the person who shot a man and woman as they were walking along a street in west Houston.
Around 10 p.m. Wednesday, the man and woman were on Country Place Drive and Fern Drive when someone inside a white car drove by and opened fire, officials say.
The victims were hit in the leg and lower back.
Both were taken to the hospital. They are expected to survive.
Man and woman walking down street shot during drive-by in west Houston
