Man and woman walking down street shot during drive-by in west Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are searching for the person who shot a man and woman as they were walking along a street in west Houston.

Around 10 p.m. Wednesday, the man and woman were on Country Place Drive and Fern Drive when someone inside a white car drove by and opened fire, officials say.

The victims were hit in the leg and lower back.

Both were taken to the hospital. They are expected to survive.

