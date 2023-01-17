Man and woman shot in legs while inside tent on Bissonnet will be OK, HPD says

Houston police officers were responding to this shooting call when an incident occurred en route. An HPD officer ended up hitting and killing a pedestrian.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston police officer hit and killed a pedestrian while on the way to a call on the southwest side of town, HPD said early Tuesday. That call was about a shooting which involved a man and woman who were living behind a fast food restaurant.

The two were shot at about 12:18 a.m. while sleeping in a tent behind a McDonald's on South Gessner and Bissonnet, police said.

The man and woman were both shot in the legs but are expected to be OK.

Police said the victims were inside the tent and never saw who did the shooting. If you have any information regarding the incident, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.