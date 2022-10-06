Over 20 shell casings found after man and woman shot while sitting inside car on Houston's eastside

The woman was found with a wound to her back and possibly the back of her head, and the man was shot in his side, police said.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are searching for a gunman after a man and a woman were shot while sitting in a car in the Greater Eastwood neighborhood overnight.

The shooting happened just before midnight in the 1100 block of Dumble Street near Park Street.

The woman was found with a wound to her back and possibly the back of her head. Lt. I. Izaguirre with the Houston Police Department said it's unclear if she was struck by a bullet or grazed.

The man was shot in his side, police said.

Investigators said it's unclear if the pair was shot by someone from another vehicle or by someone on foot in the street.

Officers said they found over 20 shell casings in the area.

The man and woman pulled into the parking lot of a recording studio business for help after the shooting, HPD said. They were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive.

Investigators did not have information on a possible motive or suspect description.

Police were looking for witnesses and surveillance video in the area.