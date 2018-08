Two people have been shot in Crosby.Harris County Sheriff's deputies have been called to the scene to investigate.The shooting took place at about 6 a.m. Authorities say a man and woman who had been shot drove up to a home Crosby Lynchburg Road near FM 1942.Life Flight took one of the victims to Memorial Hermann Hospital. The other was taken by ground ambulance.There's no immediate word on the conditions of the victims, or the circumstances surrounding the shooting.