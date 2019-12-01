Man and woman shot at house party, juvenile in custody

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- One person is dead, another is at the hospital and a juvenile is in custody after a house party in Katy got out of hand.Deputies say two adults were shot by the same person using a shotgun just before midnight on Pepperrell Place.According to deputies, a 19-year-old and 20-year-old were shot.A man was killed and a woman was shot in her upper torso. She's now at the hospital.Deputies say they've detained a juvenile on the scene that they believe could be the suspect.According to authorities, there was a house party going on with approximately 10 to 12 people.The homeowners were out of the country.It's unclear if the person who threw the party is the one in custody.