KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- One person is dead, another is at the hospital and a juvenile is in custody after a house party in Katy got out of hand.
Deputies say two adults were shot by the same person using a shotgun just before midnight on Pepperrell Place.
According to deputies, a 19-year-old and 20-year-old were shot.
A man was killed and a woman was shot in her upper torso. She's now at the hospital.
Deputies say they've detained a juvenile on the scene that they believe could be the suspect.
According to authorities, there was a house party going on with approximately 10 to 12 people.
The homeowners were out of the country.
It's unclear if the person who threw the party is the one in custody.
Man and woman shot at house party, juvenile in custody
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More