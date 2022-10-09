Murder-attempted suicide shuts down I-45 near Gulf Freeway for hours, HPD investigating

It is unclear of the relationship between the 2 victims, HPD said.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department is investigating a murder-attempted suicide that shut down I-45 southbound for hours on Saturday.

Officers received a call at about 4 p.m. about an accident on the 5500 block of the Gulf Freeway near Telephone Road.

Upon arrival, officers said they noticed two people, a man, and a woman, both with gunshot wounds to the head, in a car on the shoulder of I-45, HPD said.

The woman in the passenger seat was pronounced dead.

The man, who police say they believe was the shooter, was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to police.

Police also note that a gun was found on the floorboard of the driver's side.

At this time, it is unknown of the relationship between the man and the victim, police said.