Man and woman killed in apparent Clear Lake murder-suicide

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are investigating an apparent murder suicide that left a man and woman dead in a Clear Lake neighborhood.



It happened Tuesday afternoon at 15803 Heatherdale near El Dorado Boulevard.

SkyEye video from above the scene showed a heavy police presence in the area.

Police say a man and woman were both killed. It's unclear what led up to the killing. The relationship between the man and woman was not immediately released.

The incident remains under investigation.

