Man and woman killed in apparent Clear Lake murder-suicide

Clear Lake officers are at 15800 Heatherdale. Adult male and female deceased in an apparent murder / suicide. 202 pic.twitter.com/2WjkFwRnSl — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) February 18, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are investigating an apparent murder suicide that left a man and woman dead in a Clear Lake neighborhood.It happened Tuesday afternoon at 15803 Heatherdale near El Dorado Boulevard.SkyEye video from above the scene showed a heavy police presence in the area.Police say a man and woman were both killed. It's unclear what led up to the killing. The relationship between the man and woman was not immediately released.The incident remains under investigation.