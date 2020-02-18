Man and woman killed in apparent Clear Lake murder-suicide

Clear Lake officers are at 15800 Heatherdale. Adult male and female deceased in an apparent murder / suicide. 202 pic.twitter.com/2WjkFwRnSl— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) February 18, 2020
It happened Tuesday afternoon at 15803 Heatherdale near El Dorado Boulevard.
SkyEye video from above the scene showed a heavy police presence in the area.
Police say a man and woman were both killed. It's unclear what led up to the killing. The relationship between the man and woman was not immediately released.
The incident remains under investigation.
