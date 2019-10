Homicide investigators are conducting an investigation 1600 Bingham. Adult male and female found deceased inside a residence. 202 pic.twitter.com/rUnEIMfEQb — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) October 29, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are investigating after a man and woman were found dead in a home near downtown Houston.The bodies were found at Bingham St. and Johnson St. Monday afternoon.Authorities say it appears to be a murder-suicide.