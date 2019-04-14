Man and woman found dead in apparent murder-suicide in League City

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- Police said a man and woman were found dead early Sunday morning in an apparent murder-suicide in northeast League City.It happened aroud 8:30 a.m. in the 300 block of Moody Avenue. Police said when they arrived, they tried to make contact with the person who made the 911 call and later heard what sounded like a single gunshot from inside the home.Officers found the bodies with visible gunshot wounds. Police also said there were three children inside the home at the time of the shooting, none of which were harmed.They confirmed the 911 caller was a male, but it was not one of the children.A family member told ABC13 Eyewitness News this was 'a domestic situation.' They said the 3 children range in ages from 5 to 15 years old.A neighbor said the woman was 'nice' and the man was seen as early as yesterday playing basketball in front of the home with the children.Police have not identified the victims and the case remains under investigation.