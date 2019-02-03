2 found dead after possible murder-suicide in southwest Houston

Homicide detectives are investigating if this was a possible murder suicide.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Houston police department responded to a reported homicide in the 6400 BLK of W. Bellfort in Bellfort Village Apartments.

An 11-year-old called 911 and told them that her father had shot her mother.

Authorities arrived on scene where they discovered the bodies of a deceased man and woman.


Another woman, believed to be the shooter's mother-in-law, was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound to leg.

Investigators believe the man shot the two women, then killed himself.

The children have been released to other family members and police are praising the 11-year-old for how she handled the incident.

Homicide detectives are investigating if this was a possible murder-suicide.
