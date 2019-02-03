HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --The Houston police department responded to a reported homicide in the 6400 BLK of W. Bellfort in Bellfort Village Apartments.
An 11-year-old called 911 and told them that her father had shot her mother.
Authorities arrived on scene where they discovered the bodies of a deceased man and woman.
Shooting/Homicide Investigation: 6400 W. Bellfort. Two DOAs. Possible murder suicide. #hounews CC8— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) February 3, 2019
Another woman, believed to be the shooter's mother-in-law, was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound to leg.
Investigators believe the man shot the two women, then killed himself.
The children have been released to other family members and police are praising the 11-year-old for how she handled the incident.
Homicide detectives are investigating if this was a possible murder-suicide.
