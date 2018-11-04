2 teens and stepfather found dead from apparent gunshot wounds in Katy

The sheriff has identified that man as the girls' stepfather.

KATY, Texas (KTRK) --
Deputies are investigating the scene in Katy where two teen girls and their stepfather were found dead.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said it happened at the 3800 block of Silverhawk Drive.

Authorities said they received a call from a woman around 3:50 a.m. Sunday. The woman reportedly told authorities she could not find her family.

When deputies arrived, they searched the house and found the three bodies in a bedroom on the second floor of the home.

Officers are investigating after three people were found dead inside a home in Katy.


According to Gonzalez, the male and the two teens died from apparent gunshot wounds.


