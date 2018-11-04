EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4615518" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Officers are investigating after three people were found dead inside a home in Katy.

@HCSOTexas deputies responded to 3800 Silverhawk Drive, where they found an adult male and two teenage females deceased from apparent gunshot wounds. Our Homicide and Crime Scene Units are enroute now. PIO and I are headed to the scene. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/u8fXgKkejj — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) November 4, 2018

Deputies are investigating the scene in Katy where two teen girls and their stepfather were found dead.Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said it happened at the 3800 block of Silverhawk Drive.Authorities said they received a call from a woman around 3:50 a.m. Sunday. The woman reportedly told authorities she could not find her family.When deputies arrived, they searched the house and found the three bodies in a bedroom on the second floor of the home.According to Gonzalez, the male and the two teens died from apparent gunshot wounds.Eyewitness News has a crew en route.