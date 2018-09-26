Man allegedly used frying pan and knives to kill aunt

A man accused of killing his aunt with a frying pan and a knife during an argument in her southern New Jersey home has been indicted on murder charges.Daryl Graves also faces aggravated assault and weapons counts in the indictment handed up by a Salem County grand jury. It wasn't known Tuesday if he's retained an attorney.Prosecutors say he quarreled with 60-year-old Patricia Graves in her Penns Grove home on June 20. Daryl Graves claims he grabbed the frying pan when his aunt tried to attack him with a pair of kitchen knives.Prosecutors say the 23-year-old Penns Grove man struck her repeatedly on the head and face with the pan, then stabbed her several times with a knife. Police found her body two days later when they went to the home for a well-being check.