BELLAIRE, Texas (KTRK) --The Bellaire Police Department is investigating after receiving two reports about a man touching himself inappropriately inside the city's library, where children were inside at the time.
The incidents happened Wednesday afternoon.
Authorities don't believe the man exposed himself. Bellaire police say they are reviewing cell phone video, and their investigation is preliminary right now.
They are not releasing anymore information at this time.
These latest incidents come three months after a wanted suspect allegedly exposed himself at the same library.
The man in that instance was wearing an NFL shirt and had multiple tattoos, including the image of a gun on his neck.