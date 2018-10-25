Man wanted for inappropriately touching himself inside Bellaire library while children were inside

EMBED </>More Videos

A man is accused of exposing himself at the Bellaire City Library.

By
BELLAIRE, Texas (KTRK) --
The Bellaire Police Department is investigating after receiving two reports about a man touching himself inappropriately inside the city's library, where children were inside at the time.

The incidents happened Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities don't believe the man exposed himself. Bellaire police say they are reviewing cell phone video, and their investigation is preliminary right now.

They are not releasing anymore information at this time.

These latest incidents come three months after a wanted suspect allegedly exposed himself at the same library.

The man in that instance was wearing an NFL shirt and had multiple tattoos, including the image of a gun on his neck.

EMBED More News Videos

Man accused of exposing himself outside Bellaire library.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
librariesBellaire
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Transgender student charged in brutal attack at Tomball High
Mom missing after leaving her kids in NW Houston store
Jim Mattis expected to send 800 troops to US-Mexico border
Investigation into package sent to Biden, bombs sent to Dems
Sittin' on Swangas: HCSO car gets hooked up with rims
Pipe bomb device sent to actor Robert De Niro in Tribeca
TIMELINE: Suspicious devices mailed to high-profile figures
New drug to help fight the flu in a single pill
Show More
Death of 3-year-old forgotten in day care van ruled homicide
Rapper Ice-T arrested for allegedly not paying tolls
Santa Fe woman faces flood with hope and a bucket
Nearly 9 in. of rain sends water into homes in Galveston Co.
Johnson Space Center announces FREE open house this weekend
More News