Man allegedly stabs son's grandmother 14 times after visitation dispute in La Porte

Man arrested after allegedly stabbing La Porte woman inside her home, Miya Shay reports.

LA PORTE, Texas (KTRK) --
The man charged in the stabbing of a La Porte woman Wednesday went before a judge when new details were revealed through court documents.

Cassius Lorenzo Collins, 21, is charged with burglary with intent to commit aggravated assault. It is a first degree felony.

According to the affidavit, Collins stabbed Angela Lara 14 times, and also cut off part of one of her ears. It was later recovered in a bedroom.

The affidavit stated that Collins was upset because Lara would not allow him to see his child, who is her grandson. Police said Wednesday there was a family connection between the victim and the suspect.

Lara was hospitalized for her injuries. When Collins was arrested, he was said to have wounds on his hands and arms from a knife.

His bond was set at $75,000.

stabbingcourtLa Porte
