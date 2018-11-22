Man allegedly stabbed 2 dogs, 1 fatally, inside of his own home

The suspect is due in court on Wednesday in the stabbings.

BRENTWOOD, New York --
A man is facing charges after allegedly stabbing two of his pet dogs, one fatally, inside of his home.

Police responded to a report of a domestic dispute around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Authorities say 25-year-old Malik Fields stabbed his family's pit bulls, Storm and Chocolate, between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m.

One-year-old Storm died from his injuries, while Chocolate was taken to the Animal Medical Hospital of Centereach to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Four other dogs in the home were not injured, and the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office has issued an order of protection for the dogs.

Fields was charged with two counts of aggravated cruelty to animals.
