Man wanted for allegedly robbing food truck and forcing female workers to undress in SW Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police need the public's help to find a man who allegedly robbed a food truck and sexually assaulted one of its workers in southwest Houston Saturday night.Authorities say the man entered the Taqueria Tariacuri food truck on Fondren near the Westpark Tollway around 11:20 p.m. and ordered three female workers to undress while he stole cash from the register.He then grabbed one of the women, touched her inappropriately and started to take off his pants when all the women escaped.The suspect is described as a black man between the ages of 27-32. He's 5'11" to 6'0" and weighs 150 to 165 pounds.He wore a black coat, black pants and glasses.If you recognize the man, call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.A reward of up to $5,000 may be offered for information leading to an arrest or charges.