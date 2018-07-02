Man allegedly planted camera that looked like USB charger in coffee shop bathroom

EMBED </>More Videos

Police are looking for about a dozen hidden camera victims. (KTRK)

By
SANTA CRUZ, California (KTRK) --
Police are looking for people who may have been recorded on a hidden camera in a coffee shop bathroom in Santa Cruz, California.

Officials say a man planted the hidden camera facing the toilet and made it look like a common USB charger.

It had been recording people for about three hours before a worker found it.

Police say surveillance video from the coffee shop's cameras led them to 35-year-old Sage Savage.

They arrested him at his home near the coffee shop and will soon file charges against him.

Police are still looking for the people captured on that hidden camera who did not know they'd been recorded.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldbathroomhidden cameraCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Show More
Digital Deal of the Day
Dynamo and ABC13 to help honor Harvey's 'second responders'
New Whole Foods 365 unveiling in Houston
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
3-year-old boy struck by car in north Harris County
More News