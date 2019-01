A father is in custody for leading police on a chase with his toddler in the vehicle.Ohio police released video of the chase that happened back in November.Officers tried stopping Daquan Gordon, but he sped away with a woman and his 2-year-old in the front seat.The pursuit was quickly called off when Gordon crashed out.The young child was not in a child car seat, police said.Gordon was arrested and faces several charges, including child endangerment