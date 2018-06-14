Man accused of exposing himself while behind the wheel in Pasadena

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) --
Pasadena police are on the lookout for a man accused of exposing himself while behind the wheel.

According to police, the male suspect exposed himself in the 2500 block of Dupont Street. The male victim told investigators that the suspect drove up to him and called him over to his car.

At the vehicle, the victim says the man exposed himself.

The victim was able to take photos of the alleged exposer, who appeared to leave the area in a late model red Chevrolet Camaro SS with dark-tinted windows.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pasadena Police Department at 713-475-7896.

