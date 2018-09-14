A man accused of pleasuring himself in front of an 11-year-old girl inside a Family Dollar store has been arrested after three days on the run.The Galveston County Sheriff's Office says 38-year-old Jason Jackson was arrested early Friday morning after he was found walking down 3rd Street in Bacliff.Deputies say Jackson followed the young victim into the store on Tuesday and exposed himself to her at a front checkout counter.A store clerk allegedly saw the moment Jackson flashed himself to the girl and yelled for a manager to call 911.Deputies said they searched for Jackson's vehicle in the days after the incident, which was caught on the store's surveillance camera.Their big break came when a deputy spotted Jackson walking down a road around 1:45 a.m. Friday. He was arrested without incident.Jackson is facing a charge of indecency with a child by exposure.