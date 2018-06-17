Police in Maryland say they've arrested a man they believe stabbed his ex-girlfriend.
Christopher Rather, 20, is charged with first and second-degree murder.
A text message sent by Jasmine Morris that she was going to meet Rather at a football field is a key piece of evidence in the case.
WJZ-TV reports there were no signs of trouble between the two.
"Some sort of argument took place and the victim, Jasmine, was stabbed to death," said T.J. Smith with the Baltimore City Police Department.
Morris was left to die on a set of bleachers at a high school, found in a kneeling position in a pool of blood.
For her parents, the heartbreaking loss is heavy.
"She was any angel," said her father Kimmie Morris.
