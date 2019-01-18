Houston bound flight diverted after passenger allegedly attacks woman

Passengers on a United flight to Houston jumped in to deal with a man who allegedly assaulted a woman in mid-air.

MCALLEN, Texas (KTRK) --
United Flight 1838 was coming from Mexico City to Bush Intercontinental Airport Thursday when the pilots had to divert to McAllen International Airport.

A US attorney says Miguel Soto Jr. kicked a female passenger and was combative with the flight crew. Multiple passengers and a DEA agent had to subdue and restrain Soto.

Soto was arrested when the plane landed at McAllen.
