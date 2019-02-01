A 71-year-old man is accused of viewing child pornography while inside a Starbucks in The Woodlands.According to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, Lloyd Morgans was seen viewing pornographic images and video featuring children by multiple customers in the late morning of Jan. 30. The images were on a laptop belonging to Morgans.Deputies were called to the Starbucks located on Hughes Landing Boulevard, where they spoke with multiple witnesses about what they saw.Morgans was then confronted by deputies. The sheriff's office said he denied the claims by witnesses before the department's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force were called.He later confessed to having and viewing multiple items of child porn.Morgans was charged with four counts of felony possession of child pornography.