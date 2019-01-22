EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5101691" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A security guard at the Village School, fired shots at a parent who tried to run him over, according to investigators.

A man accused of trying to run over a west Houston school security guard after a confrontation has turned himself in.Constable Ted Heap said gunshots were fired outside the Village School on Gentryside Drive near Whittington on Tuesday after the man was turned away because he was not allowed at the school.Heap said a security guard noticed the parent's car, which was pulling a trailer, approaching the school and recognized him as someone who had a restraining order against him.The guard used his vehicle to block the man's automobile, according to Heap.Heap said the guard exited his vehicle and was approaching the man, identified as Steven Delatorre, when the suspect drove his car towards the guard.The guard fired five or six rounds at the man, according to Heap.The guard was not injured.The constable said that a restraining order was filed by a coach at the school and that the suspect's ex-wife is in the process of filing one against Delatorre.Heap said that Delatorre has contacted the constable's office and said he will turn himself in to authorities.