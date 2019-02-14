Man accused of throwing dog against wall, killing it

Houston man accused of repeatedly throwing dog against wall and killing it

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A Houston man has been arrested after repeatedly throwing a dog into a wall and killing it, deputies say.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office was called to the 2800 block of Connorvale Road on Dec. 3 after reports of a family disturbance.

Upon arrival, deputies say that Sergio Montelongo reported that his 25-year-old son Alan had killed his dog over the weekend.

Deputies say Alan, who has mental issues, told his dad that he killed the 2-year-old Golden Retriever and placed it in a trash can.

According to court documents, Alan told deputies that he got mad and took his anger out on the dog.

He said that he was in his bedroom and grabbed the dog, threw the dog against the wall, and then picked up the dog again and threw it against the living room wall.

Court documents say the dog had blood coming from his mouth, so Alan took the dog across the street to a vacant lot to bury it, but changed his mind and took it back home.

A short time later, Alan placed the dog in a white trash bag and placed it in the trash can, court documents said.

Deputies say that Alan showed no emotion regarding the incident.

He's currently being charged with cruelty to a non-livestock animal.
