Pennsylvania man accused of threatening to shoot up polling place

EMBED </>More Videos

Pennsylvania man accused of threatening to shoot up polling place. Watch the report from 6abc.com on Nov. 6, 2018.

WASHINGTON, Pa. --
A man has been arrested on charges that he threatened to shoot workers at a western Pennsylvania polling place.

Forty-eight-year-old Christopher Thomas Queen of Claysville is charged with terroristic threats and disorderly conduct.
RELATED: Don't do these 7 things at your polling place
Melanie Ostrander, Washington County's assistant elections director, said he came to the South Franklin Volunteer Fire Department in South Franklin Township at about 9 a.m. Tuesday but became irate when he was told he wasn't registered to vote.

Ostrander said the man allegedly "became upset, told the poll workers he was going to go get a gun and come back and shoot them."

Court documents don't list an attorney for Queen and a phone number listed in his name rang unanswered before disconnecting Tuesday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newselectionvotingthreatPennsylvania
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Texas Election Day 2018: Your guide to voting
Election 2018: Texas midterm results and voting coverage
Poll worker cited after alleged racist altercation with voter
Multiple Harris Co. voting sites to remain open until 8 p.m.
Lance McCullers Jr. to miss 2019 season after surgery
E-voting machine problems blamed on "operator error"
John Culberson hoping to hold U.S. House District 7 seat
Free Frank Ocean merchandise given to voters in Houston
Show More
Travis Scott leaving Astroworld Fest tickets at voting locations
Don't do these 7 things at your polling place Tuesday
Chris Watts pleads guilty to killing wife and 2 daughters
Teen girl shot while praying in SW Harris County
Beto O'Rourke's journey versus Ted Cruz in Texas Senate race
More News