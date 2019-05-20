Fort Bend County man accused of taking picture up woman's skirt inside an H-E-B

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Fort Bend County man was arrested after police say he was caught on surveillance video attempting to secretly take a photo up a woman's skirt at an H-E-B store.According to the Fulshear Police Department's Facebook page, 28-year-old Jose Javier Medina Gomez was seen at the Cross Creek H-E-B May 14 following a woman while inside the store."When the opportunity arose, Gomez brazenly walked up next to her, stuck his cell phone below her skirt without the victim's knowledge, and unlawfully used his phone to take an unwanted and intrusive photo," said police.Police said Gomez left the store after taking the photo.Video surveillance caught Gomez getting into his vehicle and leaving the parking lot.Gomez was arrested two days later and charged with invasive visual recording.Police said if convicted, Gomez could receive 180 days to two years in jail, and a fine of up to $10,000.