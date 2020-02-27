Man accused of taking photos of woman at Houston Premium Outlets

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are searching for a man accused of taking pictures of a woman while she was shopping for shoes at the Houston Premium Outlets in northwest Houston.

Deputies say while he was doing this, 29-year-old Jacoby Brown was also out on bond for child pornography.

A man claims he caught Brown taking a video of his girlfriend on Feb. 2.

The man told deputies he confronted Brown and took his cell phone from him so he could delete the videos of his girlfriend.

"The witness looked at the contents of the phone and saw not only his girlfriend's video, but several other videos and images taken of other women without their consent and knowledge while using restrooms and dressing rooms," wrote the Harris County Precinct 4 Constables Office in a Facebook post.

Investigators also said several of the videos and images were of adult and juvenile women in various stages of undress.

Deputies said Brown took off before they arrived and wiped the phone clean of all its contents remotely.

He is wanted for tampering with evidence.

Anyone with information on Brown's whereabouts is urged to contact the Harris County Precinct 4 Constables Office at 832-927-6158 or 911.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonpeeping tomphotosimproper photographyinvestigationnude photos
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus: First US case of unknown origin
What your child's school district is doing about coronavirus
Personal trainer with flu symptoms on life support
Molson Coors conference in Houston cut short after shooting
6 dead, including gunman, in Milwaukee shooting at Molson Coors facility
Prepare for a light freeze by sunrise
2 Texas neo-Nazi members accused of threatening journalists
Show More
Babysitter charged with accidentally shooting nephew
Ex-HPD officer may have given false evidence against 69 people
Meet the Houston doctors working on coronavirus vaccine
County to change system after 13 Investigates GPS monitoring
Glass installer helps end police chase on West 610 Loop
More TOP STORIES News